OSHKOSH, Wis. — A judge on Monday sentenced a former Wisconsin student who attacked his high school's police officer with a barbecue fork to 17 years in prison.

A jury convicted Grant Fuhrman, now 20, in February of attempted first-degree homicide in connection with the 2019 incident at Oshkosh West High School. He faced a maximum sentence of 60 years in the state prison system.

In addition to the 17 years, Winnebago County Circuit Judge Daniel Bissett sentenced him to 10 years on extended supervision.

Furhman was 16 years old when he stabbed the school's liaison officer, Mike Wissink, multiple times in the neck at the school in December 2019. Wissink shot him during the struggle. Neither was seriously injured and Wissink was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Fuhrman texted a friend in late September or early October 2019 to bet that Fuhrman would not go to Wissink's office and stab him with a pencil, take Wissink's gun out of his holster and either shoot himself or the officer. The friend did not report Fuhrman's comments.

Prosecutors were seeking 20-25 years in prison, plus 20 years extended supervision, WLUK-TV reported. Fuhrman's attorney countered that he deserved 3 1/2 years behind bars and five years on extended supervision.

Wissink asked the judge to sentence Fuhrman to the maximum 40 years in prison and 20 years extended supervision.

Fuhrman told the judge on Monday that he feels horrible about his actions and asked for a chance to prove he's not a bad person, WBAY-TV reported. He apologized to Wissink, his family and first responders.

Wissink didn't hear the apology, the television station reported. He left the courtroom after providing a statement to the judge.