MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin player and assistant coach Howard Moore received a standing ovation in his first public appearance at the Kohl Center since a 2019 car wreck that killed his wife and daughter and left him with serious injuries.
Wisconsin honored Moore's family during a ceremony before the Badgers' game on Saturday afternoon with No. 13 Illinois. Moore made a surprise appearance as he was wheeled onto midcourt by former teammate Rashard Griffith after a video tribute aired on the scoreboard.
Moore later was joined by former teammates Michael Finley, Chris Conger, Shawn Carlin and Tracy Webster. Moore was surrounded by Wisconsin's current team for a photo in front of one of the baskets.
Moore was working as an assistant on Wisconsin coach Greg Gard's staff when his family was involved in a May 2019 car wreck in Washtenaw County, Michigan, that killed his wife, Jennifer, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn.
Authorities said a 23-year-old woman was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the Detroit-area freeway when she struck the car head-on carrying the Moore family. The woman was also killed.
Moore suffered severe burns from the wreck and later had a heart attack during his recovery. Moore was moved to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility.
He played for Wisconsin from 1993-95 and was an assistant coach with the Badgers from 2006-10 and 2016-19. Moore also was Illinois-Chicago's head coach from 2010-15.
Wisconsin warmed up Saturday with shirts ''Do Moore. Be Moore 4 Moore'' and included the No. 34 that Moore wore during his playing days.
