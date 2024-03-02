MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin player and assistant coach Howard Moore received a standing ovation in his first public appearance at the Kohl Center since a 2019 car wreck that killed his wife and daughter and left him with serious injuries.

Wisconsin honored Moore's family during a ceremony before the Badgers' game on Saturday afternoon with No. 13 Illinois. Moore made a surprise appearance as he was wheeled onto midcourt by former teammate Rashard Griffith after a video tribute aired on the scoreboard.

Moore later was joined by former teammates Michael Finley, Chris Conger, Shawn Carlin and Tracy Webster. Moore was surrounded by Wisconsin's current team for a photo in front of one of the baskets.

Moore was working as an assistant on Wisconsin coach Greg Gard's staff when his family was involved in a May 2019 car wreck in Washtenaw County, Michigan, that killed his wife, Jennifer, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn.

Authorities said a 23-year-old woman was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the Detroit-area freeway when she struck the car head-on carrying the Moore family. The woman was also killed.

Moore suffered severe burns from the wreck and later had a heart attack during his recovery. Moore was moved to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility.

He played for Wisconsin from 1993-95 and was an assistant coach with the Badgers from 2006-10 and 2016-19. Moore also was Illinois-Chicago's head coach from 2010-15.

Wisconsin warmed up Saturday with shirts ''Do Moore. Be Moore 4 Moore'' and included the No. 34 that Moore wore during his playing days.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball