Ex-Vikings QB Kramer says he has dementia, inspired to share by Favre's revelation of Parkinson's

Kramer, a native of San Antonio, was drafted in the first round out of Rice by the Vikings in 1977. He was given the nickname ''Two-Minute Tommy'' for his late-game success, most famously a 46-yard Hail Mary pass for a touchdown in 1980 that was tipped and caught with one hand by Ahmad Rashad to cap a comeback victory over Cleveland that clinched a division title for Minnesota. Kramer passed for 456 yards and four touchdowns in that game.