Ex-US Rep. George Santos faces sentencing for fraud after duping donors and voters

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Disgraced former U.S. Rep. George Santos, who lied about his life story and defrauded donors, faces sentencing in federal court on Friday.
The New York Republican, who served in Congress for barely a year before being ousted in 2023 by his House colleagues, pleaded guilty last summer to federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
He admitted to deceiving donors and stealing the identities of nearly a dozen people, including his family members, to fund his winning campaign. As part of a plea deal, Santos has agreed to pay roughly $580,000 in penalties in addition to prison time.
The 36-year-old told The Associated Press he's resigned to his fate.
''I'm doing as well as any human being would be doing given the circumstances,'' Santos wrote in a text message on Thursday. ''I will be in court tomorrow, ready to face the music.''
Prosecutors are seeking seven years in federal prison for Santos, arguing in recent court filings that he ''remains unrepentant'' and has not shown genuine remorse, despite what he claims.
They cite recent comments Santos has made on social media in which he casts himself as a victim of prosecutorial overreach.
In a letter to the court this week, Santos stressed that he remains ''profoundly sorry'' for his crimes but objects to the sentence being sought, which he said is overly harsh.