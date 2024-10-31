UNIVERSITY PARK, Md. — A former mayor of University Park was charged with 28 counts related to child sexual abuse material after authorities searched his home Monday, according to local news reports.
Ex-University Park mayor charged with possessing child sexual abuse material
By The Associated Press
The Baltimore Sun reported that the investigation by state and federal authorities began while Joel Biermann, 46, was still serving as mayor of the small town in Prince George's County. His successor took office in June following the town's election.
Biermann is accused of exchanging inappropriate Facebook messages in which he was ''observed soliciting sexually explicit material of minor boys'' between January 2021 and December 2023, according to charging documents.
Biermann was ordered Wednesday to remain held without bail in the Prince George's County Detention Center, according to court records, which say he is being represented by a public defender. An email seeking comment was sent to the Maryland Office of the Public Defender.
The former mayor of neighboring College Park pleaded guilty last year to more than 100 counts connected to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.
