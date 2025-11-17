Ex-St. Olaf student sentenced to 7½ years for hammer, knife attack on ex-girlfriend at dorm party

A man expelled from St. Olaf College received a 7½-year prison term Monday for invading a dorm room party with a knife and hammer, and attacking his former girlfriend until three fellow students stepped in and were also wounded while saving her life.
William Davis Schulenberg, 23, of Chanhassen, was sentenced in Rice County District Court after he pleaded guilty in August to one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault in connection with the violent outburst on May 1, 2022, in Ytterboe Hall on the Northfield campus.
With credit for time in jail after his arrest, Schulenberg is expected to serve roughly five years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
The plea agreement between the prosecution and the defense called for Schulenberg to receive a sentence of anywhere from 6¼ to 17 years. The defense argued for the low end of the range, while prosecutors pursued the potential maximum in the plea deal.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted Schulenberg at the request of the Rice County Attorney’s Office, declined to comment about Judge Jeffrey Johnson’s sentence barely landing above the minimum in the plea deal.
“Today, William Schulenberg faced justice for the appalling crimes he committed,” read a written statement from Ellison. “Once again, I would like to extend my gratitude to the brave people who rescued the young woman from Schulenberg’s assault. They made a split-second decision to risk their own safety in defense of one of their peers, and their actions likely saved a life that day.”
In a court filing ahead of sentencing, the prosecution spelled out the wide-ranging impact on the victim, who continues to shoulder trauma since the attack 3½ years ago: She dropped out of school, has been evicted twice from her home and remains out of work.
“She has made several suicide attempts and was hospitalized,” the filing noted. “[She] believes ... all of these negative life events are connected to [Schulenberg’s] attack.”