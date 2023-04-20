Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A Missouri woman's sentence orders her to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution for swindling an ailing Wayzata woman while serving as her longtime personal secretary.

Cynthia Lou Carley, 64, was sentenced Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court to incarceration for a year after she pleaded guilty to five counts of theft by swindle in connection with her scheme that ran from mid-2016 until a few months before the woman died in September 2019 at age 66 after struggling with myotonic dystrophy and other medical conditions.

Prosecutors alleged at the time Carley was charged that she cheated the woman out of $1.46 million. However, her sentence calls for her to pay in installments $472,492 in restitution.

She'll serve the first 30 days of her incarceration in the workhouse and the remainder on electronic home monitoring. A five-year prison sentence was set aside, and she will be on probation for that period of time.

Portions of the $1.46 million were spent at casinos in the Branson area, other retail establishments and to pay charges on many credit cards in her name and for accounts belonging to her husband and other family members, according to the charges.

Carley told police that the woman "just didn't care about anything" and told her to "just take care of it," regarding her financial matters, the criminal complaint quoted her as saying. The charges did not identify the woman.

She added that she made personal purchases with the woman's "significant personal assets" in lieu of a normal paycheck for her $5,000 monthly salary.

According to the complaint, which does not identify the victimized woman: A nephew of the woman went to police in June 2019 soon after discovering the thefts while going over her financial records soon after her son's death.

Carley started working for the woman in 2002 and was tasked with paying the woman's bills and filing her taxes. She traveled from Missouri to visit the woman in her Wayzata home roughly two to three times a year.

The branch manager where the woman did her banking expressed concern to police about overdrafts as a result of payments to Carley and others.

Police reviewed 32 credit card and other accounts and saw that Carley stole roughly $205,000 in the second half of 2016, about $554,000 in 2017, more than $462,000 in 2018 and about $243,000 in the first half of 2019, before her "employment with the victim was terminated on June 29, 2019," the complaint said.