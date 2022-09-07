SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Puerto Rico legislator to more than four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to bribery as part of a kickback scheme.
Nelson del Valle Colón, who was elected to Puerto Rico's House of Representatives in 2004 and 2016, also was ordered to pay $190,000 in restitution.
He was accused of hiring two women to work in his office and demanding biweekly kickbacks from them ranging from about $500 to $1,300 for more than three years in exchange for their employment and salaries.
The two women have pleaded guilty and are scheduled to be sentenced later this month.
