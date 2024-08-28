Wires

Ex-politician convicted in 2022 killing of Las Vegas reporter sentenced to life with parole eligibility at 20 years

Ex-politician convicted in 2022 killing of Las Vegas reporter sentenced to life with parole eligibility at 20 years.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 28, 2024 at 11:56PM

LAS VEGAS — Ex-politician convicted in 2022 killing of Las Vegas reporter sentenced to life with parole eligibility at 20 years.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Applications for jobless benefits fell modestly last week as US labor market remains healthy amid high interest rates

Applications for jobless benefits fell modestly last week as US labor market remains healthy amid high interest rates.

Wires

US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a solid 3% annual rate

Wires

Best Buy reports another quarterly sales drop as consumer electronics retailer faces cautious spending on gadgets