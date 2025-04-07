Ex-official says he was forced out of FDA after trying to protect vaccine safety data from RFK Jr.

WASHINGTON — Shortly before he was forced to resign, the nation's top vaccine regulator says he refused to grant Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s team unrestricted access to a tightly held vaccine safety database, fearing that the information might be manipulated or even deleted.
In an interview with The Associated Press, former Food and Drug Administration vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks discussed his efforts to ''make nice'' with Kennedy and address his longstanding concerns about vaccine safety, including by developing a ''vaccine transparency action plan.''
Marks agreed to give Kennedy's associates the ability to read thousands of reports of potential vaccine-related issues sent to the government's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS. But he would not allow them to directly edit the data.
''Why wouldn't we? Because frankly we don't trust (them),'' he said, using a profanity. ''They'd write over it or erase the whole database.''
Marks spoke to the AP on Sunday, after officials in Texas confirmed the nation's second measles-related death in an unvaccinated child this year. Marks attributed the death to the tepid response from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which again encouraged the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine on Sunday but has also promoted claims about vitamin A supplements.
During his Senate confirmation hearings, Kennedy told lawmakers he is not ''antivaccine." But since taking office, he's promised to ''investigate'' children's shots, and agencies under his watch have terminated vaccine-related research, canceled meetings of vaccine advisers and are poised to reinvestigate ties between vaccines and autism — a link debunked long ago.
Since being sworn in, ''Mr. Kennedy has increased the pace by which he intends to minimize the use of vaccines in this country,'' Marks said.
An HHS spokesperson said Kennedy has advocated for vaccination multiple times since becoming health secretary and pointed to a social media post Sunday in which he called the vaccine ''the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles.'' But hours later, Kennedy also praised ''extraordinary healers'' in the Mennonite community who he said were using a drug combination to treat measles. Neither of the drugs has been shown to directly treat the disease, which is a viral infection.