Ex-officer says he regrets his failure to stop the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. testified Tuesday that he regrets his failure to stop the beating of Tyre Nichols after Nichols ran away from a traffic stop in 2023.
Mills' testimony came in the second day of the trial of Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith, who have pleaded not guilty to state charges including second-degree murder in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten as he cried out for his mother just steps from his home. The three defendants already face the prospect of years behind bars after they were convicted of federal charges last year.
Footage of the beating was captured by a police pole camera and also showed the officers milling about, talking and laughing as Nichols struggled. Nichols' death led to national protests, raised the volume on calls for police reforms in the U.S. and directed intense scrutiny toward the police force in Memphis, a majority-Black city.
Mills pleaded guilty to federal charges last year and has entered into an agreement to plead guilty to state charges as well.
Mills says he hit Nichols out of anger after pepper-spraying himself
During his testimony Tuesday, Mills said he and Bean responded to a Jan. 7, 2023, police radio call that a man had run away from a traffic stop after he was pepper-sprayed and hit with a Taser. Nichols saw the two officers and ran away from them, and Bean eventually caught Nichols after a foot chase, Mills testified.
When Mills arrived at Nichols' location, Nichols was struggling with Bean and Smith, who were holding Nichols on the ground, Mills said. Mills then tried to pepper-spray Nichols, but he ended up spraying himself, which made him angry, Mills said.
After stepping away to try to recover, Mills then walked up to Nichols and hit him three times in the arm with a police baton as Bean and Smith were holding Nichols, Mills said.