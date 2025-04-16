Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to 18 months after conviction for helping China stalk an expat

NEW YORK — A former New York police sergeant was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison in a U.S. case about China's pursuit of critics abroad, a sentence that came after two members of Congress urged the judge to spare him from time behind bars.
Michael McMahon was convicted in 2023 of contributing to a transcontinental pressure campaign aimed at getting a former Chinese city official to leave the U.S. and return to his homeland. The tactics ranged from Facebook messages to a threatening real-world note on the man's New Jersey door.
During an hourslong sentencing, McMahon said he was ''unwittingly used'' by Chinese operatives when he took what he thought was a routine private investigation job in 2016.
''I never thought for one minute I was working for China, stalking anyone. Yet now I've lost everything,'' McMahon said. ''This is such a nightmare.''
He was among 10 people charged in the federal case, which spurred the first trial stemming from U.S. claims about China's decade-old ''Operation Fox Hunt'' initiative. Beijing says it's about bringing corrupt officials and other criminal fugitives to justice; Washington deems it an exercise in threatening and harassing dissidents across borders.
U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen said McMahon aided "a campaign of transnational repression ″ that harmed the targeted man, his family and the United States.
''This type of crime really does threaten our country's national security,'' Chen said. She said the retired New York Police Department officer ignored clear trouble signs when he agreed in 2016 to help find a man named Xu Jin.
Xu, a former official in the city of Wuhan, left China in 2010. Authorities there have accused Xu and his wife of bribery, which they deny. Xu's wife testified that he was unjustly targeted for rankling the Chinese power structure.