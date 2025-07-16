Ex-NYPD commissioner sues NYC mayor, alleging he ran police department as a 'criminal enterprise'

NEW YORK — New York City's former interim police commissioner is suing Mayor Eric Adams and his top deputies, accusing them of operating the NYPD as a ''criminal enterprise.''
In a federal racketeering lawsuit filed Wednesday, the ex-commissioner, Thomas Donlon, alleges Adams and his inner circle showered unqualified loyalists with promotions, buried allegations of misconduct and gratuitously punished whistleblowers.
It is the latest in a series of recent lawsuits by former NYPD leaders describing a department ruled by graft and cronyism, with swift repercussions for those who questioned the mayor's allies.
In a statement, City Hall spokesperson Kayla Mamelak Altus called the allegations ''baseless," blasting Donlon as a ''disgruntled former employee who — when given the opportunity to lead the greatest police department in the world — proved himself to be ineffective."
Donlon, a longtime FBI official, was appointed last fall by Adams to stabilize a department shaken by federal investigations and high-profile resignations.
He stepped down less than a month into the job, after federal authorities searched his home for decades-old documents that he said were unrelated to his work at the department.
During his brief tenure, Donlon said he uncovered ''systemic corruption and criminal conduct'' enabled by Adams and carried out by his hand-picked confidants who operated outside the department's standard chain of command.
Their alleged corruption triggered a ''massive, unlawful transfer of public wealth,'' the suit alleges, through unearned salary increases, overtime payments, pension enhancement and other benefits.