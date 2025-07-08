Ex-NYPD chiefs allege corruption and cronyism in lawsuits against Mayor Adams and his allies

NEW YORK — Four high-ranking former New York City police officials are accusing Mayor Eric Adams and his top deputies of doling out promotions to unqualified allies as part of a scheme that also involved alleged cash bribes paid to the ex-police commissioner.
In separate lawsuits filed Monday, the former officials — including the NYPD's one-time chief of detectives — described a culture of rampant corruption and cronyism atop the nation's largest police department, which was rocked by overlapping federal investigations late last year.
Each of the plaintiffs says that, with Adams' tacit approval, they were either demoted or forced into retirement after raising concerns about the practices, according to their lawsuits.
A spokesperson for Adams, who is currently running for reelection, said he would review the lawsuits, adding that all of the police department's leaders are held to the ''highest standards.''
Beginning in 2023, the suits allege that Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, a longtime ally of Adams, began bypassing internal hiring regulations to promote dozens of ''unqualified friends'' to key public safety posts. Inquiries to an attorney for Maddrey were not returned.
At the time, several veteran NYPD officials raised objections, including the department's chief of detectives, James Essig, who noticed an ''unusually high number'' of inexperienced transfers to the department's sex crimes unit, according to his lawsuit.
But when Essig complained to Edward Caban, then the first deputy to the police commissioner, he said he was reprimanded for raising the issue.
After Caban was promoted to police commissioner, he informed Essig, a veteran of the department for four decades, that he would be demoted from his position by five ranks.