Ex-New York Times editorial page editor apologizes to Sarah Palin at defamation trial

NEW YORK — An emotional former opinion page editor for The New York Times delivered a tearful apology Thursday to Sarah Palin as he testified about a 2017 editorial that she says damaged her reputation.
James Bennet testified that he ''blew it'' when he erroneously wrote that the former Alaska governor's political action committee had contributed to an atmosphere of violence before a member of Congress was severely wounded in a 2011 mass shooting in Arizona.
The Times has acknowledged the editorial was inaccurate but said it quickly corrected the ''honest mistake.''
Bennet got choked up and teary as he apologized to the onetime Republican vice presidential candidate, saying he was ''really upset, and I still am, obviously.'' A lawyer brought him a box of tissues as he testified for a second day at the defamation trial.
"I did, and I do apologize to Governor Palin for this mistake,'' Bennet said.
Before a lunch break, Judge Jed S. Rakoff told lawyers that Bennet had offered a ''heartfelt'' and ''moving'' apology to Palin.
Palin, who is scheduled to testify next week, seemed less impressed. She shrugged off the apology as she left the courthouse, questioning how much time had passed since the editorial was published and then corrected in less than a day.
''Let's see, how many years ago was the untruth?'' she asked. She then declined further comment before getting in a car to head to the airport.