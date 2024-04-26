SEWARD, Neb. — A former Nebraska deputy is jailed after a grand jury indicted him on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a man in October, a prosecutor said Friday.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon announced the indictment of former Seward County Deputy Anthony Gann. Gann is jailed on $100,000 bond and is expected to have his first court appearance Monday, Condon said. It wasn't immediately clear if Gann had an attorney.

Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance told the Lincoln Journal Star that Gann has resigned. Vance said an internal investigation by his office determined that Gann didn't commit any violations or break procedure.

The shooting happened on the afternoon of Oct. 23 when deputies tried to stop 43-year-old Jorge Santana-Ramirez on Interstate 80. The sheriff's office said that instead of stopping, Santana-Ramirez turned his vehicle and drove east in the westbound lanes for a time before crossing into the eastbound lanes.

A lengthy chase ended in Lancaster County. The sheriff's office said a passenger exited but the driver refused and deputies ''saw a weapon in the driver's hand," prompting the shooting. Santana-Ramirez died at the scene.