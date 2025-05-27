Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp pleads guilty to assault charge in Washington parking lot shooting

According to court documents filed by Kemp's attorneys, Kemp and several employees who worked at his cannabis dispensary were at a Seattle concert venue when Kemp's truck was broken into on March 8, 2023. An employee's purse was stolen along with keys to Kemp's business, a cellphone, paperwork and sports memorabilia, including game-worn Gary Payton and Kemp jerseys that were to be auctioned off for charity, the defense's trial brief says.