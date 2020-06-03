Former Moorhead High School football coach Jim Gotta died Saturday. He was 93.

Gotta, an Ironwood, Mich., native, had a 161-44-3 record in 26 seasons as a prep coach. Gotta, a graduate of Moorhead State (now MSU Moorhead), started his coaching career at Casselton, N.D. He was the Moorhead head coach from 1956-76.

Moorhead was named the mythical state champion by the Minneapolis Tribune in 1971. A playoff system for high school football began in 1972 and Moorhead was the Class 2A runner-up in 1972, losing to Minneapolis Washburn 26-6 in Class AA (the largest schools then). Moorhead took a 26-game winning streak into the title game that year.

The Spuds also reached the state playoffs in 1974. Gotta had five undefeated teams and a career winning percentage of 84.3%.

Gotta also coached boys’ track and field at Moorhead, leading the Spuds to two state titles.

JOEL RIPPEL

Smith in fourth

Kate Smith of Detroit Lakes, Minn., shot a 3-under 68 in the opening round of the Texas Women’s Open at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, and is tied for fourth place.

Smith, a first-team All-Big Ten selection who announced last month she will return for a fifth season at Nebraska, made five birdies in her opening round.

She trails three co-leaders by a stroke.

Etc.

• Six-time champion Don Berry, of Edinburgh USA, shared the opening-round lead at 4-under, through 16 holes, at the 2020 Minnesota Senior Open at Keller Golf Club. Play was suspended at 3:55 because of inclement weather. Ty Armstrong also was 4-under through 11 holes.

• Grant Clafton, boys’ hockey coach the past five seasons at Greenway, has resigned, according to the Lakeland Public Broadcasting Service. He led the Raiders to second place in the Class 1A state tournament and a 90-41-2 record overall.