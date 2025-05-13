Ex-model testifying that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her questioned about private journal

NEW YORK — A former teen fashion model testifying in Harvey Weinstein 's retrial on sexual assault charges was confronted on the stand Tuesday with a private journal where defense attorneys say she wrote about people who sexually abused her.
As one of Weinstein's lawyers began to question her about the handwritten journal, Kaja Sokola protested that it shouldn't be discussed in open court as she'd written it as part of a substance abuse treatment program years ago.
''This is very inappropriate,'' she pleaded as the attorney began to cite portions of the text, which they say was originally written in Polish in 2015. ''Please don't read that. This is my personal things. I'm not on trial here.''
Judge Curtis Farber dismissed the jury for a lunch break as Sokola began to get emotional.
He assured her later that he would allow the jury to hear limited questioning around the document. The judge also said he had concerns about the journal's completeness and authenticity, wondering how defense lawyers had obtained what appears to be private medical records.
''This might backfire tremendously'' for the defense, Farber said at one point, as prosecutors also strongly opposed inclusion of the journal as evidence in the trial. ''That's the risk they're willing to take.''
Sokola, who is now a 39-year-old psychotherapist, continued to push back. Her testimony was expected to resume Tuesday afternoon after a lunch break.
''This is unethical,'' she insisted to the judge. ''I would never do this to my patient, and I would never do this to myself.''