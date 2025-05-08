Ex-model tearfully tells jury that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her when she was 16

NEW YORK — A former model tearfully testified Thursday that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old, calling it the most ''horrifying thing I ever experienced'' to that point.
Kaja (KEYE'-ah) Sokola, an aspiring actor at the time, told jurors at Weinstein's #MeToo retrial that the onetime movie honcho put his hand inside her underwear and made her touch his genitals at a Manhattan apartment in 2002.
Sokola said she saw Weinstein's eyes — ''black and scary'' — staring at her in a bathroom mirror as it happened.
Afterward, she said, he told her to keep quiet about what had happened, touting that he'd made the careers of A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow and Penélope Cruz and that he could help her Hollywood dreams come true.
''I'd never been in a situation like this,'' Sokola testified, as riveted jurors scribbled notes. ''I felt stupid and ashamed and like it's my fault for putting myself in this position.''
Weinstein is not charged with any crime in connection with the alleged assault, which Sokola first detailed in a lawsuit a few years ago. The timing put it outside the statute of limitations for criminal charges.
Sokola is testifying because Weinstein is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on her at a Manhattan hotel four years later, around the time of her 20th birthday. Prosecutors say it happened after Weinstein arranged for Sokola to be an extra in the film ''The Nanny Diaries.''
Sokola reported the allegation to authorities a few days into Weinstein's first trial in 2020, but was not a part of that case. Prosecutors added her to the retrial, joining two women who testified in the first case, after his conviction was overturned last year.