Ex-Minneapolis police chief recalls 'absolutely gut-wrenching' moment of seeing George Floyd video

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo vividly remembers receiving a call around midnight from a community activist. The caller told him to watch a video spreading on social media of a white officer pinning a Black man to the ground, despite his fading pleas of ''I can't breathe.''
The dying man was George Floyd. The officer was Derek Chauvin. And Arradondo was the city's first Black police chief.
''It was absolutely gut-wrenching,'' Arradondo, 58, recalled in an interview ahead of the fifth anniversary of Floyd's murder.
What he saw conflicted with what his own people had told him about the deadly encounter, and he knew immediately it would mean changes for his department and city. But he acknowledged he didn't immediately foresee how deeply Floyd's death would reverberate in the U.S. and around the world.
''I served for 32 years," he said. "But there's no doubt May 25th, 2020, is a defining moment for me in my public service career.''
The video shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, pinning him to the pavement outside a convenience store where Floyd had tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Chauvin maintained the pressure for 9 1/2 minutes despite pleas from onlookers to stop, even after an off-duty firefighter tried to intervene and another officer said he couldn't find a pulse.
"Remnants of pain and anger"
Arradondo sat for the interview in a public library that was heavily damaged in the unrest that followed Floyd's death. It's on Lake Street, a major artery that saw some of the worst destruction, a street that he says still bears ''remnants of the pain and anger of what occurred five years ago.''