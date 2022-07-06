PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A former Haitian sports minister accused of rape, sexual abuse and indecent exposure was repatriated to Haiti on Wednesday, authorities said.
Evans Lescouflair was arrested Saturday in Puerto Rico and then deported to the Dominican Republic before arriving in Haiti, Haiti's National Police said.
He is accused of raping an 11-year-old student several decades ago when he was a teacher.
Lescouflair's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.
The former sports minister had been scheduled to appear in court in May, but did not show up. Officials then issued an arrest warrant.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Who's No. 1? Uncertainty surrounding top pick at NHL draft
Rather than tip his hand on who the Montreal Canadiens plan to select with the first pick in the NHL draft, general manager Kent Hughes joked they'll end up with all three of Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley.
Sports
Ex-Haiti sports minister repatriated to face rape charges
A former Haitian sports minister accused of rape, sexual abuse and indecent exposure was repatriated to Haiti on Wednesday, authorities said.
Sports
Rudy Gobert arrives in Minnesota, after 9 seasons with Utah
Rudy Gobert reads Twitter comments, so he's aware that Minnesota fans didn't like him very much during his first nine NBA seasons. And he also heard Timberwolves coach Chris Finch complain regularly about the way he sets screens.
Sports
Cubs rally against Brewers' bullpen, win 2-1 at Milwaukee
P.J. Higgins has learned how to stay ready when he isn't getting consistent playing time.
Lynx
At the All-Star break, streaking Lynx 'turning the corner' after win over Chicago
After Wednesday afternoon's win, the Lynx enter the WNBA All-Star break on a roll, having defeated the league's top two teams in successive games.