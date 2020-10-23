This year’s NBA draft combine was different from any other being that teams mostly relied on videos to see how prospects excelled at areas critical to their success at the next level.

Former Gophers and Cretin-Derham Hall standout Daniel Oturu blew teams away with his NBA combine shooting drill numbers this week.

Oturu, who is 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, shot 67.5 percent from three-point range (104 for 154) and 87 percent from the free throw line (87 for 100) at the P3 Sports Science facility in Santa Barbara, Calif.

P3 Sports Science runs combine drills for the NBA Draft, which is scheduled to be held virtually Nov. 18.

In other testing results, Oturu’s box lane agility drill (11.37 seconds), 3/4 court sprint (3.28 seconds), standing vertical jump (29.5 inches) and max vertical (35.5 inches) topped averages at his position from the 2019 NBA Draft combine in Chicago.

Overall, his 2020 pre-draft assessment was pretty impressive for an athlete at his size and length, which included measurements of a 7-4 wingspan, 9-2 standing reach and 9.25-inch hand width.

Since the spring, Oturu has trained at P3 Sports Science in Santa Barbara with former Howard Pulley AAU teammate and Apple Valley point guard Tre Jones, who left Duke early for the draft this year.

Jones’ combine numbers tested off the charts as well, most notably a 40-inch max vertical jump. He also had box lane agility (10.48 seconds) and 3/4 sprint (3.14) numbers above many point guards in last year’s combine.

Oturu and Jones participated in virtual interviews with NBA teams during the combine process this month. They join other former Minnesota high school standouts projected by some mock drafts to be picked in the first round, including former Hopkins and Arizona big man Zeke Nnaji and former DeLaSalle and Stanford guard Tyrell Terry.