Judge says she suspects a cover-up of the true source of bail funds for man charged in Tupac killing

The decision from Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny came after an attorney for Duane ''Keffe D'' Davis said he would provide additional records to prove that the music record executive offering to underwrite Davis' $750,000 bail had obtained the money legally. But Kierny said she was skeptical after receiving two identical letters apparently from an entertainment company that Cash ''Wack 100'' Jones says wired him the funds as payment for his work.