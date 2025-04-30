Ex-FBI informant who made up bribery story about the Bidens will stay in prison, judge rules

LAS VEGAS — A federal judge has denied the U.S. government's request to release from prison a former FBI informant who fabricated a story about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter accepting bribes that became central to Republicans' impeachment effort.
The decision, issued Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Otis Wright in Los Angeles, comes weeks after a new prosecutor was reassigned to the case and jointly filed a motion with Alexander Smirnov's attorneys seeking his release while he appeals his conviction.
Smirnov, 44, was sentenced to six years in prison in early January after pleading guilty in federal court in Los Angeles to tax evasion and lying to the FBI about the phony bribery scheme, which was described by the previous prosecutors assigned to the case as an effort to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
His attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, told The Associated Press in a text that they will appeal the judge's decision and ''continue to advocate for Mr. Smirnov's release.'' The U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles declined to comment.
Smirnov had been originally prosecuted by former Justice Department special counsel David Weiss, who resigned in January days before President Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term.
In their motion seeking Smirnov's release, the U.S. government said it would review its "theory of the case.'' The motion also noted that Smirnov's release from custody would allow him to receive proper treatment for health issues related to his eyes.
Smirnov has been in custody since February 2024. He was arrested at the Las Vegas airport after returning to the U.S. from overseas.
Smirnov, a dual U.S. and Israeli citizen, falsely claimed to his FBI handler that around 2015, executives from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma had paid then-Vice President Biden and his son $5 million each.