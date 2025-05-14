Ex-FBI agent and Pentagon contractor sues over secret recording showing him criticizing Trump

WASHINGTON — A former FBI agent and Pentagon contractor has sued the founder of a conservative nonprofit known for its hidden camera stings over secretly recorded videos showing the contractor criticizing President Donald Trump to a woman he thought he had taken on a date.
Jamie Mannina says in his lawsuit that he was misled by a woman he met on a dating website who held herself out as a politically liberal nurse but who was actually working with the conservative activist James O'Keefe in a sting operation designed to induce Mannina into making ''inflammatory and damaging'' remarks that could be recorded, ''manipulated'' and posted online.
Clips from their January conversations were spliced together to make it appear that Mannina was ''essentially attempting to launch an unlawful coup against President Trump,'' and an article released online with the videos defamed Mannina by painting him as part of a ''deep state'' effort with senior military officials to undermine Trump's presidency, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington.
Mannina does not deny in the lawsuit making the comments. He says his words were taken out of context and were misrepresented in a description of the video that was posted on YouTube.
O'Keefe founded Project Veritas in 2010 but was removed from the organization in 2023 amid allegations that he mistreated workers and misspent funds. He has continued to employ similar hidden camera stings as part of a new organization he established, O'Keefe Media Group, which also is named in the lawsuit.
O'Keefe told The Associated Press that Mannina ''voluntarily'' offered up the comments in the recording and that it was important for the public to hear Mannina's remarks. O'Keefe pointed out that the District of Columbia only requires the consent of one party, not both, for a conversation to be recorded. O'Keefe said the lawsuit was an ''attack on the First Amendment'' and that he was prepared to fight it in an appeals court if necessary.
''He said what he said. We did not take him out of context. The words that we reported came out of his mouth,'' O'Keefe said, adding, ''We stand by our reporting.''
The lawsuit includes claims of defamation, false light, fraudulent misrepresentation and violations of the Wire Tap Act. Though the lawsuit acknowledges that the city's consent law for recording conversations, the filing asserts that the law nonetheless prohibits ''the interception and recording of a communication if it was for the purposes of committing a tortious act.''