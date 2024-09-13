Ex-European lawmaker and wife charged with influence peddling and corruption in Poland

Multiple parliamentary investigative committees and probes have been launched to look into the previous government's alleged abuse of power, misuse of public funds and corruption. One of them is into Collegium Humanum, which allegedly issued fake MBA degree diplomas in return for bribes totaling some of 630,000 zlotys ($162,000.) Almost 50 suspects have been identified so far in the probe and some of them, including the university's rector, have been charged.