Q: This is the beginning of the holidays at my children's school. There are parties, parades and concerts, and they are even doing a Thanksgiving play at the middle school. I know you are an advocate of spending the holidays together, but I hate my ex. I don't want to be anywhere near her. It can't be good for my children to witness my utter and complete misery.

A: First, I am not an advocate of spending holidays together; I am an advocate for co-parenting, and if parents find themselves comfortable spending the holidays with the kids, that is their choice. Things are radically different after a breakup, and that must be acknowledged. Some very responsible co-parents choose to celebrate separately.

But it seems that you aren't talking about spending the holidays together. You are talking about attending your children's school holiday festivities at the same time as your ex. That is a different situation.

I'm sure your children want both of their parents at their school holiday celebrations. However, if things are as bad as you describe, it's not good for your children to be around the two of you together. Watching parents fight will undermine a child's self-esteem and security faster than just about anything else.

The holidays are magical for children. Do what you can to make those days special. Don't muddy their memories with your arguing. Studies show that children's brain development is impacted by ongoing conflict in the home — or homes, as in your case.

Many parents think their kids will overlook their poor treatment of each other. They won't. They personalize the bad behavior, often blame themselves and eventually copy it — because it's the only model they have for a relationship.

When you go to these school holiday celebrations, remember that you are going to see your children perform, you are not going to see their other parent. It also sounds like it's time to consider some co-parenting counseling to help you reset your priorities. That's good ex-etiquette.

Jann Blackstone is the founder of bonusfamilies.com.