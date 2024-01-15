Q: My husband and I have been married almost four years. Our morning routine consists of five people (including my son, my husband's daughter and a new baby) taking showers, eating breakfast, dressing ... the normal hectic schedule of most households on a school morning!

This morning my bonus daughter asked if I could dry her hair before she eats breakfast instead of after because "that's how my mommy does it." Should I change our routine at our house because it's done differently at the other home?

A: Most people who are attempting to combine families have heard, "That's not how we do it at Mom's (or Dad's) house," and agree that it's pretty close to hearing fingernails on a chalkboard.

If you have been reading this column for any length of time, you know that a common thread is consistency from house to house. However, your question is a perfect example that as much as we would like to coordinate efforts, things may differ based on lifestyle — fewer or more kids, single parent as opposed to living with someone, working or stay-at-home caregivers, etc. All these things play into how one does the little things to start the day and as a result, sometimes they just can't be the same at both homes.

While you want your bonus daughter to be comfortable, you also want to help her realize that things may differ from house to house. An easy way to explain this is by saying, "Honey, we have four people getting ready at the same time plus the baby at our house, and we have to do it this way to make sure everyone gets out of the house on time."

The key here is not to make the child feel bad about doing it differently than her mom does. So, plead your case based on lifestyle, not whose way is better, and you'll both raise a child who feels comfortable at both of her homes and is not troubled by the fact that there are differences in approach. That's good ex-etiquette.

Jann Blackstone is the founder of bonusfamilies.com.