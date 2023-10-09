Q: My ex-boyfriend and I have been apart for six months. Our daughter is 14 months old. After we broke up, he moved in with a new girlfriend a month later. I worry if that's too soon for our daughter.

My daughter is with her dad every other weekend Thursday-Sunday. I have nicely asked this girl to stay away from my daughter, but she ignores me. She acts as if she's her mother. Now my daughter cries when I pick her up. What's good ex-etiquette?

A: We all understand how tough it is to break up, especially if you have kids. Plus, if one of you moves on very quickly, that only adds to the other parent's anxiety. Add grief and jealousy, anger and revenge — all those dreadful emotions that go along with splitting up, and you have a lot to contend with while trying to put on a happy face for a little one.

The parenting plan you mentioned might be a little difficult for your daughter at her stage of development. Toddlers experience separation anxiety in the first and second years of life.

You've established a primary home, but every other weekend she leaves for four days. The courts might support this sort of parenting plan, but it doesn't coincide with what the psychological community suggests.

The best thing you can do at this juncture is look for ways to support all caregivers who offer a nurturing, protective environment so your child feels consistently safe and secure. I know you hate to hear that, but because your child must go back and forth, the fact that she is loved and cared for at both homes is in her best interest.

Finally, I have to support you in your concern about introducing new partners too early. Introducing someone before you know where they fit in your lifelong term is selfish. Kids get attached. You can't just move in because it's easier and then move out because it's not.

Rule No. 1 continues to be, "Put the children first." That's good ex-etiquette.

Jann Blackstone is the founder of bonusfamilies.com.