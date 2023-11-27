Q: My husband and his ex share equal custody of their kids. However, she calls constantly, whether the kids are here or not. We have asked her repeatedly not to call except in cases of emergency, but today she called to tell my husband that their son lost his first tooth. A tooth? He's got tons of them! It's driving me crazy. What's good ex-etiquette?

A: Let's take this one flag at a time. First flag: Your expectations. Sounds like you are expecting to have very little interaction with his ex, and if mom and dad are co-parenting, that is unreasonable. They should be calling each other. Everyone (including you) should be doing their best to follow the first rule of good ex etiquette, "Put the children first."

Personally, I think mom was acting appropriately by calling about their son losing his first tooth. I think she should have texted him, as well, and included a picture. Losing your first tooth is a milestone and definitely something that should be shared by co-parents. Now, if she's calling about how he didn't pick up his room, mom needs to get a grip.

Second flag: It sounds a little like you may be dictating policy in your home, and if that is so, be careful. Ex-etiquette rule No. 4 is, "Bio parents make the rules, bonus parents uphold them." If you are attempting to set precedent, you could end up setting yourself up as the outsider. It's your job to be supportive, not set precedent.

Third flag: Even though I support your need for privacy, you must be very clear in communicating your boundaries to the ex — and your husband is the one to do it, not you. Etiquette rule No. 9 is, "Respect each other's turf." Your husband must be clear about what he expects from this co-parenting relationship.

Don't be too hard on mom. Some divorced parents have a longer learning curve than others. That applies to you, too. Remember, you are a member of the cabinet, not the president. That's good ex-etiquette.

Jann Blackstone is the founder of bonusfamilies.com.