Q: My co-parent and I do not agree about who is to host our children's birthday parties. We both agree it would be nice to have one party with all the friends and family, but she insists on having them all. The kids have asked to have "some parties at Mom's and some at Dad's." How can we resolve this?

A: By following the 10 Rules of Good Ex-etiquette — starting with Rule No. 1, "Put the children first" — and progressing carefully through the other nine, which includes things like Rule No. 5, "Don't be spiteful," and Rule No. 7, "Use empathy when problem-solving." And No. 10, "Look for the compromise."

Parents won't have these problems if they remove the personal concerns that polarize them in one position and use their children's best interest as the criteria for their decisions.

Having two separate parties is the answer if parents can't get along at all, but if you can for other things, which you have implied, find a middle ground.

There are two approaches to a problem like this.

First, you could alternate the parties, one year at Mom's, the next year at Dad's. Second, if deciding on the location is the primary issue, the logical answer is to have the party in a neutral location, like a bowling alley, park, arcade or pizza parlor. Then you can just split the cost, invite everyone because that's how your kids have expressed they want to celebrate and allow them to have fun on their day.

Finally, when parents don't get along, asking the kids what they want to do doesn't always get you the truth. Children do not want their parents to fight, and they might tell each parent something different, thinking it will head off an argument.

The best approach is to talk to your co-parent, decide among yourselves how you will handle this, then communicate that "Mom/Dad and I have discussed this and taking into consideration how you feel, we have decided (whatever you have decided)." That's good ex-etiquette.

Jann Blackstone is the founder of bonusfamilies.com.