Q: My ex feels he no longer has to coordinate anything with me. He says our son is old enough to arrange things between the two of us. Jesse is 10 and is overwhelmed with being our go-between. He hates being in the middle. What's good ex-etiquette?

A: Most of the time when I tell parents they are making their children their messengers — and that this is not regarded as a positive observation — they deny it. I believe most have no idea how much pressure these three little words put on their children: "Tell your mother (or father)."

It's about the most cowardly thing a parent can do. Understand that most kids wish their parents would reconcile and hate when their parents argue. Children take it very personally when Dad or Mom says anything even a little derogatory about the other.

So, Dad tells Jesse, "Tell your mother to be on time this weekend. She's always late, and I have things to do. Don't forget."

What does Jesse do? He knows that if he communicates the message just as Dad said it, it will start a fight. Mom will get angry and yell at Jesse because he is the closest person around when the information is passed on. Jesse doesn't want to be yelled at, so he has few choices.

One, he doesn't say a thing to Mom. Or, two, he says a host of things to buffer the message, none of which is the point Dad wanted to convey.

The easy fix would be for Dad to tell Mom himself, leaving Jesse out of it.

Dad has ways to convey his desire for Mom to be on time without blaming her for past behaviors. Something like, "Jesse and I have an appointment at 4 p.m. today. We can't be late. See you when you drop him off at 3:30." No one has accused anyone of anything, but Mom knows she should be on time. Then, it's her turn to cooperate — and both have kept the child out of it. That's good ex-etiquette.

Jann Blackstone is the founder of bonusfamilies.com.