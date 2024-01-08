Q: My boyfriend and I moved in together last April. I have two daughters, 7 and 16; he has 12- and 17-year-old sons. Recently I've become concerned they may be attracted to each other. What do we do? What's good ex-etiquette?

A: I find parents often categorize kids in two groups. One, my kids. Two, all other kids. And all other kids stretch the truth, sneak out at night, drink alcohol, experiment with drugs and have physical attractions. The parents don't consider that their children may be attracted to each other.

What are the alternatives? There is always, "Don't move in together," but that is rarely a consideration. The next alternative is that the parents come to an agreement on what is acceptable behavior, then each parent sits down with their biological children and explains the rules and the consequences.

Make sure the teen is allowed to consider what the impact of their relationship might have on each family member and the family as a whole. After that is done, the parents sit down together with the teenagers and explain the house rules and what is expected. Then I would suggest another discussion with the entire family, so the younger children understand the rules, as well.

In this particular case, the parent is observing the teens' behavior and anticipating a possible problem, and if this is brought to the teen's attention, the parent may get a "That's gross, don't be ridiculous!" response. Don't let that response dissuade the conversation. The teens may not even realize how they are acting or that it could be problematic.

Now, the elephant in the room — birth control. Don't write me about condoning underage sex. I am not. However, we all know that kids get bombarded with this sort of information, and it would be naive to believe they are not thinking about it and talking about it. Because you have an open conversation with your child does not mean you condone their having sex. Make that clear. Make the house rules clear. That's good ex-etiquette.

Jann Blackstone is the founder of bonusfamilies.com.