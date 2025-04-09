Ex-EEOC commissioner fired by Trump files lawsuit demanding reinstatement

Jocelyn Samuels and another Democratic commissioner were from the five-member EEOC commission in January, an unprecedent move that swept away what would have been an key obstacle to Trump's campaign to dismantle diversity and inclusion programs, end protections for transgender and nonbinary workers and other priorities. Democracy Forward, a civil rights organization that is leading several other cases against the Trump administration, filed the lawsuit on behalf of Samuels in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.