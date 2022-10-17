A former Eden Prairie High School teacher is accused of grooming a female student with professions of love and improper touching in his classroom, according to charges.

Craig L. Hollenbeck, 52, of Minneapolis, allegedly carried on this "inappropriate relationship" for several months in the second half of the 2020-2021 school year, read the child endangerment complaint, signed Friday by Hennepin County District Judge Patrick Robben.

Investigators contacted experts in this field and were told that Hollenbeck's "actions were child grooming, and that the grooming behavior would be likely to [cause] substantial harm to a minor's emotional and/or mental health," the complaint read.

Hollenbeck has not been arrested, and a court date for him has yet to be scheduled. Messages were left for him Monday seeking his response to the allegations.

Hollenbeck was a social studies teacher at the time of his resignation on Sept. 28, 2021, Board of Education records read. That's the same month police were first alerted to the suspected relationship he had with the senior.

State records show no longer has a valid teacher's license in Minnesota.

According to the complaint:

Hollenbeck's relationship with the student started outside the school in February 2021 through texting, social media and face-to-face meetings, according to information from Hollenbeck's adult girlfriend that police received through a mandatory reporter, defined as someone legally required to take potentially criminal activity to law enforcement.

The student also visited Hollenbeck's otherwise empty classroom during the school day, and he would lock the door, according to the mandatory reporter.

Police obtained electronic communications between the two that revealed Hollenbeck saying it was "undeniable" that he was in love with the student, the complaint quoted him as telling her.

"The defendant and student exchanged many texts and messages about being in love," the complaint read.

Other messages referenced meeting for walks, spending time in his classroom and having intimate moments together that included him touching her shoulders and back. The complaint made no mention of any touching that could have led to a sexual assault charge.

A police search of his phone turned up internet searches how to delete notes, social media messages and entire accounts.