Ex-congressman Nickel entering race to unseat North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis in 2026

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Wiley Nickel of North Carolina announced on Wednesday his candidacy to try to unseat Sen. Thom Tillis in 2026, saying a ''fighter for what's right for our state'' is needed and criticizing the Republican incumbent for backing President Donald Trump's agenda.
Nickel signaled his interest in a Senate bid in late 2023, when the Raleigh-area congressman decided against seeking a second term the next year because he determined congressional redistricting by Republican state legislators made it impossible to win his seat again.
A lawyer and former state senator, Nickel served in Congress though the end of last year and has sought to build up name recognition in Democratic circles statewide by supporting party policies and raising money for party candidates in 2024.
In a campaign video, Nickel linked Tillis squarely to Trump and his early-term actions, as well as those of Elon Musk, who has spearheaded the Department of Government Efficiency.
''When the chips are down, Thom Tillis lays down for the billionaires, for the extremists, for policies that hurt North Carolina,'' Nickel says. ''This is a moment for a new generation of leadership with a fresh vision and the courage to fight for what's right. And that's exactly what I'll do in the U.S. Senate.''
Tillis, who was first elected to the Senate in 2014, is already raising money for his 2026 reelection bid. His seat is considered by Democrats one of a handful that they could potentially flip next year in their effort to take back the Senate majority. Tillis' victories in the 2014 and 2020 were narrow.
Other Democrats could still enter the race, with the chief consideration going to former Gov. Roy Cooper, who was barred by term limits from seeking a third term last fall. Cooper is the state's most popular Democrat and would automatically be considered the front-runner in a March 2026 primary if he joined.
Cooper, who is currently on a short-term teaching stint at Harvard University, ''wants to continue making a difference and he is taking time to thoughtfully consider what he does next,'' Cooper consultant Morgan Jackson wrote in a text message.