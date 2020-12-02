Felicity Huffman, the "Desperate Housewives" star who was convicted last year in the college admissions scandal, has gotten a new lease on her acting life. The Emmy-winning actress has signed a deal for a comedy pilot for ABC.

In the half-hour TV show, as yet untitled, Huffman will play the owner of a minor league baseball team that she inherited after her husband's death. "Peanut Butter Falcon" actor Zack Gottsagen will co-star as Huffman's eldest son, a baseball fanatic who has Down syndrome.

The story is based on the life of Susan Savage, owner of the Sacramento River Cats. Huffman also will serve as an executive producer on the production.

Huffman, who is married to actor William H. Macy, was sentenced to 14 days in prison plus a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service after she was convicted of paying William Singer $15,000 to rig her daughter's college entrance exam scores. She wound up serving 11 days in October 2019 at a minimum security federal prison in Dublin, Calif.

The "American Crime" actress was one of 33 parents — including fellow thespian Lori Loughlin — charged in a sweeping investigation into consultant Singer's scheme to help wealthy parents get their kids into college.

Huffman and Loughlin stole the spotlight during the scandal, given their famous faces.