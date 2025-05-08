Ex-Colombian official sentenced to 12 years in money laundering case tied to DEA misconduct

TAMPA, Florida — A federal judge sentenced a former Colombian customs worker on Thursday to more than 12 years in prison for taking more than $1 million in bribes in a money laundering conspiracy involving a corrupt U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent.
Omar Ambuila, 64, pleaded guilty on the second day of a trial this year that had been expected to shed new light on a misconduct scandal in which more than a dozen U.S. federal agents were quietly disciplined or ousted from their jobs.
Among the would-be witnesses was José Irizarry, a DEA agent now serving a 12-year prison sentence for skimming millions of dollars from money laundering stings to fund a decade's worth of luxury overseas travel, fine dining, top seats at sporting events and frat house-style debauchery.
Prosecutors said Ambuila deserved a harsh sentence for abusing his trust as one of the highest-ranking officials at the Colombian port of Buenaventura, a major transit point for U.S.-bound cocaine.
At one point, prosecutors said, Ambuila held himself out as a retired soccer player while buying a Lamborghini to conceal ''the corrupt nature'' of his wealth. Prosecutor Joseph Palazzo told a judge in Tampa federal court that Ambuila had made a series of "particularly obscene purchases'' in Miami, including the luxury vehicle and rental waterfront properties.
"This is not about someone from extremely deprived or humble beginnings going down a wayward path reluctantly,'' Palazzo said. ''This was a calculated crime.''
U.S. District Court Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington called the corruption ''heartbreaking."
''This is a person who was a public official engaged in very serious misconduct," she said.