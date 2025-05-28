Wires

Ex-Arkansas police chief serving time for murder impersonated a guard and was allowed to walk out of prison

Ex-Arkansas police chief serving time for murder impersonated a guard and was allowed to walk out of prison.

The Associated Press
May 28, 2025 at 3:38AM

CALICO ROCK, Ark. — Ex-Arkansas police chief serving time for murder impersonated a guard and was allowed to walk out of prison.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Ex-Arkansas police chief serving time for murder impersonated a guard and was allowed to walk out of prison

Ex-Arkansas police chief serving time for murder impersonated a guard and was allowed to walk out of prison.

Wires

WNBA says it cannot substantiate claims of racist fan behavior during Fever-Sky game earlier this month

Wires

Trump set to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted on fraud and tax evasion charges