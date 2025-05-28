CALICO ROCK, Ark. — Ex-Arkansas police chief serving time for murder impersonated a guard and was allowed to walk out of prison.
Ex-Arkansas police chief serving time for murder impersonated a guard and was allowed to walk out of prison
Ex-Arkansas police chief serving time for murder impersonated a guard and was allowed to walk out of prison.
The Associated Press
May 28, 2025 at 3:38AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Ex-Arkansas police chief serving time for murder impersonated a guard and was allowed to walk out of prison
Ex-Arkansas police chief serving time for murder impersonated a guard and was allowed to walk out of prison.