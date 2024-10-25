Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch head to be arraigned on sex trafficking and prostitution charges

In charges announced earlier this week, prosecutors say some 15 unnamed accusers were induced by ''force, fraud and coercion'' to engage in drug-fueled sex parties in New York, England, France, Italy, Morocco and St. Barts between 2008 and 2015. During the events, the men were sometimes directed to wear costumes, use sex toys and endure painful erection-inducing penile injections, according to the indictment.