Ex-Abercrombie CEO has dementia and is unfit for sex trafficking trial, prosecutors and defense say

''The progressive nature of his neurocognitive disorder ensures continued decline over time, further diminishing his already limited functional capacity,'' Dr. Alexander Bardey, a forensic psychiatrist, and Dr. Cheryl Paradis, a forensic psychologist, wrote following their December evaluations. ''It is, therefore, our professional opinion, within a reasonable degree of psychological and psychiatric certainty, that Mr. Jeffries is not competent to proceed in the current case and cannot be restored to competency in the future.''