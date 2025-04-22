EVs in the spotlight as China claims a leading global role at Shanghai's auto show

SHANGHAI — Leading automakers will be showcasing their latest designed-for-China models at the Shanghai auto show this week, struggling not to be edged aside in the world's largest car market while watching for U.S. President Donald Trump's next steps in his trade war.
Some industry experts view this year's show in the sprawling industrial outskirts of Shanghai as a tipping point. Three decades after Beijing set out to build a world-class auto industry, local manufacturers account for about two-thirds of sales inside China, and a growing share of global exports.
The exhibition opens to the public on Thursday and runs until May 2.
Electrics gaining ground
Encouraged by government subsidies for scrapping older cars for the latest models, Chinese drivers have embraced the switch to electrics, with sales of battery powered and hybrid vehicles jumping 40% last year.
A total of 31.4 million vehicles including buses and trucks were sold last year in the world's biggest market by sales, up 4.5% compared to a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported.
Growth in sales of EVs was offset by falling sales of traditional gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles, which still accounted for just over half of new car sales.
Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD nudged past Tesla as the world's biggest maker of EVs by sales last year, reporting revenue of over $100 billion. It recently announced an ultra fast EV charging system that it says can provide a full charge for its latest EVs within five to eight minutes, about the time needed to fill up at the pump. It plans to build more than 4,000 of the new charging stations across China.