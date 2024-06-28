Voting is now open for Minnesota's Aug. 13 primary election.

Early voting begins Friday, 46 days before the election as required by state law. Any eligible Minnesotan can vote by mail or in person in the primary, which will determine which candidates land on the state's general election ballot in November.

"This is the opportunity for every voter in Minnesota to help determine who or what is on the menu," Secretary of State Steve Simon said Thursday, encouraging eligible voters to cast a ballot.

Recent law changes allow Minnesotans with felony convictions who are no longer incarcerated to vote in the primary, and voters can now opt to be placed on a permanent absentee voting list. Here's what you need to know about the primary and how to cast your ballot early or on Election Day.

What is the primary election?

Primary elections determine which candidates from each party will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot for federal, state and local offices. The presidential primary in Minnesota was held in March, but there might be more than one Republican running for Congress in your area, or several DFL candidates running for the state House. Only one from each party can be on your ballot in November.

For voters in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, there will be a DFL primary race that includes U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels. In the Second District, attorney Tayler Rahm and former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab are among the Republican candidates running for the seat.

In nonpartisan races, the top two vote-getters advance to November's election.

Can I vote in primary races for both major parties?

No. Once you get your ballot, you can only vote for candidates from one political party. If you vote for candidates from more than one political party, your votes will not count. Each party has a separate column on the ballot.

What about party registration and privacy?

Minnesota does not have political party registration, and your party preference in the August primary is not made public.

I want to vote early by mail. How do I request a mail-in ballot?

You can apply for an absentee ballot on the Secretary of State's website if you're eligible to register and vote in Minnesota. To apply online, you must provide a valid email address and either your Minnesota-issued driver's license number, a state ID card or the last four digits of your Social Security number. You can also print out a paper application and mail it to your local election office.

I received my ballot in the mail. Now what?

You can vote now, but a few extra steps are required when voting by mail. You'll need a registered Minnesota voter or a notary to act as a witness as you complete your ballot and vote. That witness must then sign a signature envelope included with your absentee ballot and list that person's address. Notaries need to write down their name and title and sign the signature envelope.

How much time do I have to mail in my absentee ballot?

You can mail in your ballot any time during the 46-day window before the election, as long as your ballot is received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, when polls close. Otherwise, it won't be counted. Give your mail carrier a few days to get your ballot to your local election office.

Can I drop off my mail-in ballot in person?

You have up until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return your ballot to the office that sent it to you. Remember: do not go to your polling place to drop off your ballot — it must be returned to your local election office.

What if I make a mistake on my ballot?

If time allows, contact your local election office to ask for a new ballot. If there's not enough time, the Secretary of State's office recommends completely crossing out the name of the candidate you accidentally marked and then marking your ballot for the candidate you prefer.

What if I voted early but want to change my vote?

You can spoil your ballot and submit a new one through July 25. Each mail-in ballot has its own ID number that will be invalidated if you submit a new ballot, so you won't be voting twice.

Can I check to make sure my ballot made it to my local election office?

The status of mail-in ballots can be tracked on the Secretary of State's website.

Can I vote early in person?

Yes. You can cast an absentee ballot at your county elections office through Aug. 12. You can do this during the office's normal business hours, and some might offer extended hours or additional locations for early voting. Offices will be open for extra hours closer to Election Day. You can find where you can cast your ballot early on the Secretary of State's website.

What if I'm not registered?

You have until July 23 to register to vote ahead of the primary, but if you miss that deadline, you can provide proof of residence at an in-person voting location on Election Day.

What about voting on Election Day?

Polls are open on Aug. 13 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are in line before polls close you are still allowed to cast a ballot. You can use the Secretary of State's poll finder to figure out your Election Day voting location.

How can I get added to the automatic absentee ballot list?

Starting June 1, Minnesota voters can sign up to be automatically sent an absentee ballot before every election. Eligible voters can choose to join the permanent absentee voter list by checking a box when registering to vote or updating their registration application online at the Secretary of State's website.

What questions do you have?

This form requires JavaScript to complete.



