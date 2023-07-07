Introduction: Host Michael Rand slows it down a bit at the start of the show to talk about two subjects: Immaculate Grid, a new baseball trivia game of sorts that lets Rand use his vast reservoir of seemingly useless 1980s and 1990s baseball knowledge; and the evolution of Twitter, prompted by a listener question.

12:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Bobby Nightengale Jr. joins Rand to give a midyear report of sorts on the team. With just three games left before the All-Star break, the Twins are in good shape in the AL Central. The offense will tell the story of whether they can be even better. Plus Nightengale looks ahead to the MLB Draft, with the Twins having the No. 5 pick on Sunday.

31:00: It was closer than they might have liked, but Minnesota Aurora advanced in the USL W playoffs.

