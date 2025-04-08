Every yard makes a difference. Native-plant champion Doug Tallamy's got a new book explaining how

If you're a human living on this planet, you should get to know Doug Tallamy, the entomologist and University of Delaware professor whose groundbreaking 2006 book, ''Bringing Nature Home,'' supercharged the native plants movement.
Tallamy made a case that our native birds and insects evolved with native plants, so they recognize them as food. The loss of these native plants and habitats to development poses an existential threat not just to wildlife, but to us.
Since then, Tallamy co-founded Homegrown National Park, a grassroots movement whose mission is to ''urgently inspire everyone to address the biodiversity crisis by adding native plants and removing invasive ones where we live, work, learn, pray, and play.''
Tallamy chatted with The Associated Press about his decades-long research, his new book, ''How Can I Help?'' and what he's planning next.
The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
AP: What initially inspired you to focus on native plants and their relationships with insects?
TALLAMY: I am an entomologist, so I always think about insects, but it was when my wife, Cindy, and I moved into our home in Oxford, Pennsylvania. The developer had mowed the land for hay, and when you do that, what comes back is all the invasive plants from Asia, so we ended up with 10 acres of invasive species. Watching the insects interact with those plants showed very clearly that our native insects do very poorly with them.
So we put the plants that they require back. Ever since, I've been measuring the number of bird species that have bred on our property — 62 — and the number of moth species — 1,337 — that produce the caterpillars that those birds need to reproduce. And that tells me it works.