MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson plan to tour the state fixing potholes to promote the governor's roads budget. Evers and Thompson will make stops Wednesday to fix potholes in Chippewa Falls, Wausau and Appleton.
Evers' 2021-23 state budget includes nearly $2 billion for highway rehabilitation, $565.7 million for highway development and $941.9 million in transportation aid for counties and municipalities.
Whether those amounts survive in the final budget remains to be seen. Republican lawmakers will spend the next few months revising the budget before sending the spending plan back to Evers for his signature and partial vetoes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 16 of Derek Chauvin trial: Supervisor detailed to jurors the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 16 of Derek Chauvin trial: Supervisor detailed to jurors the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Chauvin Trial
In Chauvin trial, Minneapolis police lieutenant calls force used on George Floyd 'totally unnecessary'
Warning: Video may contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. Minneapolis' most senior police officer, Lt. Richard Zimmerman testified Friday during the Derek Chauvin murder trial that Derek Chauvin putting his knee on a handcuffed George Floyd's neck during his arrest last spring was "totally unnecessary."
Local
Wisconsin agency suspends burn permits amid dry conditions
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources suspended burning permits Friday in dozens of counties and mobilized firefighters as the state heads into an unseasonably warm and dry weekend.
Chauvin Trial
Watch the replay: Minneapolis Police lieutenant calls force used on Floyd 'totally unnecessary'
If you don't see a video player, click here.—Cross examination of Lt. Rick Zimmerman.If you don't see a video player, click here.
Business
US agency opens 2 safety probes of Volkswagen, Audi vehicles
The U.S. government's road safety agency has opened two investigations into problems with Volkswagen vehicles, including one that alleges serious gasoline leaks under the hood.
Local
Judge allows lawsuit over Minnesota's care of prisoners during pandemic to proceed
A Ramsey County Judge ruled the suit can be certified as a class action and add Gov. Tim Walz and Health Commissioner Janet Malcolm as plaintiffs.