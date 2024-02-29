MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Thursday that raises the cost for bow and crossbow deer hunting licenses for out-of-state residents.
The Republican-authored measure raises the cost of the licenses by an additional $35 to $200. The state Department of Natural Resources estimates the increase will generate an additional $543,200 annually for the state's fish and wildlife account.
The DNR has projected that dwindling license sale revenue will leave the account with a nearly $16 million deficit heading into the next state budget.
The Senate and Assembly both passed the bill unanimously earlier this month.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Alabama lawmakers rush to get IVF services restarted
Alabama lawmakers rushed to protect in vitro fertilization services Thursday after fertility clinics shut down in the wake of a state court ruling that frozen embryos are children under the state wrongful death law.
Nation
LGBTQ+ advocacy group sues Texas AG, says it won't identify transgender families
A national LGBTQ+ advocacy group is suing the Texas Attorney General's office rather than hand over information about its support of transgender children receiving gender-confirming medical care.
Nation
West Virginia bill banning non-binary gender designations on birth certificates heads to governor
A West Virginia bill that would outlaw non-binary gender designations on birth certificates is headed to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice.
Nation
The Latest | Gaza's death toll surges over 30,000 as Israeli forces kill 104 people waiting for aid
More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war began nearly five months ago, health officials in the territory said.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street is closing its latest winning month with a quiet finish
Wall Street's latest winning month is heading toward a quiet finish as U.S. stocks drift around their record heights.