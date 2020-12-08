MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Monday that he will "absolutely take a COVID-19 vaccine when his turn comes.

With federal officials on the verge of approving a vaccine developed by Pfizer, Evers was asked during a news conference whether he believes the drug will be safe and whether he would take it. He said both he and his wife, Kathy, will get it as soon as they can.

"Sure," he said. "Absolutely I will. I'll wait my turn but when my turn comes up my wife and I will get the vaccine."

A panel of scientific advisers is set to meet Thursday to discuss whether to recommend that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorize the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use. Drugmaker Moderna has also asked the FDA to authorize its vaccine for emergency use; advisors are set to discuss a recommendation on Dec. 17.

The first doses of any authorized vaccine will likely be rationed to health care workers and residents of long-term care homes. The second phase of inoculations will likely include people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19. Evers is 69 years old. Surgeons removed part of his esophagus and stomach after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2008.

The number of COVID-19 infections and related deaths in the state continued to rise Monday. State health officials reported they had confirmed another 4,114 cases and the disease was a factor in another 68 deaths. The state has now seen 418,446 cases and 3,806 deaths since the pandemic began in March.