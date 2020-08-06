MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers divvied out about $32 million in federal aid Thursday to University of Wisconsin System schools to cover coronavirus tests and personal protective equipment when students return to campuses next month.

The money will come from the coronavirus relief bill that Congress passed in May. UW-Madison will receive about $8 million. The other 12 regional campuses will get $24 million.

The money will enable the schools to tests hundreds of thousands of tests for students who are symptomatic or come into contact with symptomatic students and as well as students in dorms, Evers' office and UW System officials said.

System faculty have complained about regents' decision to reopen campuses to in-person instruction, saying the move will spread the virus.

The state Department of Public Health reported 839 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 57,779. Eight more people died, bringing the death toll to 978. The percentage of positive tests on Thursday was 4.7%, down from 5.2% on Wednesday.